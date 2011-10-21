New investors welcome - Telekom Austria CEO

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
VIENNA Oct 21 Telekom Austria is always open for talks with investors and has gained some new shareholders, its chief executive said on Friday amid speculation that the company may be the target of a takeover bid.
"New shareholders have come on board," Hannes Ametsreiter told an investor conference, but he did not discuss any individual ones.
An Austrian magazine has reported that an investor group led by Ronny Pecik plans to sell a stake it is building in Telekom Austria to Russia's Vimpelcom and its ally Turkcell .
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.