UPDATE 2-Telekom Austria says revenue, margins under pressure

* Sees 2013 revenue around 4.1 bln euros, capex of 0.7 bln
* Sees short-term pressure on margins as price wars rage
* Gives no 2013 profit guidance, reiterates dividend plans
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Jan 8 Telekom Austria warned
on Tuesday of a further fall in revenue this year, saying tough
market conditions would continue to weigh on margins as industry
consolidation in its cut-throat home market fails to end a price
war.
The group - in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim built a
26 percent stake last year - put expected revenues at around 4.1
billion euros ($5.37 billion), down from the 4.2 billion it has
forecast for 2012, but reiterated it expected to pay a reduced
dividend of 0.05 euros per share for 2012 and 2013.
It gave no forecast for profits in 2013.
"Telekom Austria Group will address the challenges it is
facing with a range of measures, above all a focus on the
high-value customer segment in its mature mobile markets," it
said.
"While this will impact margins in the short term, the
management of Telekom Austria Group is confident that this
strategy will provide the optimal basis for future
stabilisation."
It also said it would intensify cost-cutting to reduce the
pressure on its margins.
Cost-cutting had helped Telekom Austria hold earnings steady
in the third quarter and in November it had reiterated its
financial forecasts for 2012, which it cut in August, including
its intention to pay a five-cent dividend, which it slashed in
September from 0.38 euros. .
Dutch group KPN, Slim's other recent investment
target in Europe, as well as European peers Deutsche Telekom
, Telefonica and France Telecom have
all cut their dividend payments for 2012.
Hutchison Whampoa's takeover of larger rival
Orange Austria has cut the number of mobile operators
to three in the tiny Austrian market of 8.4 million, where
all-inclusive monthly packages start at just 7 euros, but
competition is expected to remain fierce.
"All three providers want to grow more so price competition
will stay hard," Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter told a
newspaper at the weekend. His rivals have also shown no sign of
backing down on offers that let consumers be very choosy.
Ametsreiter had spooked markets by saying in the interview
he expected 2012 net profit of around 100 million euros, well
below market expectations..
Its 2012 forecast has been for earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.40-1.45 billion euros.
It said on Tuesday it would no longer provide profit forecasts,
giving an outlook only for revenue and capital spending.
Telekom Austria has bet on emerging European countries to
offset declines in its mature and crowded home market. But there
has been little sign of improvement so far.
It faces major investments this year to compete in an
auction of Austrian next-generation radio frequencies and needs
to prolong existing frequency contracts as well. Its chairman
told a magazine last week the company was eyeing a hybrid debt
issue of us to 800 million euros.
The company is due to give a presentation on its strategy on
Jan. 15.