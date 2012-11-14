UPDATE 1-Cost cuts hold Telekom Austria's core profit stable

* Q3 EBITDA 410 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 379 mln

* Sales 1.09 bln eur vs poll avg 1.12

* 2012 forecast and dividend expectations reiterated

VIENNA, Nov 14 Telekom Austria, fighting price wars in its domestic mobile market and under pressure to perform for new shareholder Carlos Slim, reported stable core profit for the third quarter on Wednesday thanks to cost cuts and a strong landline business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 0.6 percent to 410 million euros ($521 million), better than the 379 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The company reiterated its 2012 financial forecasts and its intention to pay a dividend of 0.05 euros per share for 2012 and 2013 - which it slashed in September from 0.38 euros per share.

But quarterly sales fell 1.6 percent to 1.09 billion euros, worse than the Reuters poll average of 1.12 billion, as fierce competition between four mobile operators in the small Austrian market and regulatory price cuts in Bulgaria took their toll.

"Increased competition in Telekom Austria Group's major markets, such as Austria, Bulgaria and Croatia, has led to further price erosion and is expected to persist for the foreseeable future," the company said in a statement.

Together with Dutch operator KPN, Slim's other European bet as he entered the region's mobile market this year, Telekom Austria shares are the worst performers in the European telecoms index this year.