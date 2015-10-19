Telekom Austria confirms outlook of flat 2015 revenues

VIENNA Oct 19 America Movil unit Telekom Austria reiterated on Monday its 2015 outlook of broadly flat revenues and its plans to invest between 700 million euros and 750 million euros ($793-849 million) this year.

Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell almost 7 percent in the third quarter to 386.4 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)