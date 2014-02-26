BRIEF-Telekom Austria targets EUR 100 mn gross opex and capex savings-slides

UPDATE 2-Fate of Australian TV network Ten in hands of billionaire trio
* New debt facility needed to continue as going concern - Ten
VIENNA Feb 26 Telekom Austria AG : * Says has approx. EUR 100 mn gross opex and capex savings target for 2014 * Says focus remains on deleveraging via cash flow * Says average revenue per user in Austria fell to 15.7 eur/month in Q4 from
16.3 in Q3
* New debt facility needed to continue as going concern - Ten
FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 27 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday said long-serving Carlo Bozotti will remain in place as president and chief executive for another year after a long-running search appeared to fail to produce a replacement.
PARIS, April 27 Europe's Airbus on Thursday posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter profit, weighed down by weaker prices for some jets as it changes over to new models and higher production costs, but reaffirmed targets for higher profits for the year.