版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 26日 星期三 14:31 BJT

BRIEF-Telekom Austria targets EUR 100 mn gross opex and capex savings-slides

VIENNA Feb 26 Telekom Austria AG : * Says has approx. EUR 100 mn gross opex and capex savings target for 2014 * Says focus remains on deleveraging via cash flow * Says average revenue per user in Austria fell to 15.7 eur/month in Q4 from

16.3 in Q3
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐