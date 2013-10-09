UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria to pull out of SBB sale-source

* Uncertainty over Austrian frequency auction costs
* Bids due for Serbian SBB on Thursday-source
* T.Austria seeking to dominate central, eastern Europe
By Georgina Prodhan, Angelika Gruber and Arno Schuetze
VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Oct 9 Telekom Austria
is set to pull out of the bidding for Serbian cable
operator SBB due to uncertainty over how much it will have to
pay for new frequencies on its home turf, a source close to the
matter said.
Results of an Austrian frequency auction likely to cost
Telekom Austria hundreds of millions of euros are expected only
next week, two industry sources said, but binding bids for SBB
are due on Thursday, according to a financial source.
Telekom Austria wants to buy SBB, valued by analysts at 860
million to 1 billion euros ($1.17-1.36 billion), as part of a
plan to become the dominant telecoms operator in central and
eastern Europe.
Austria's biggest carrier was expected to carry out a
capital increase to help finance the acquisition, but would
struggle to raise enough for the auction on top should this cost
much more than the roughly 400 million euros analysts expect.
"As it looks at the moment, there won't be a bid," said the
source close to the matter.
Majority owner Mid Europa Partners plans to sell SBB, in
which the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also
owns a stake.
One financial source close to the matter said private equity
groups such as Providence, Cinven, KKR and
Altice Finco were expected to hand in bids for SBB.
Telekom Austria, SBB, KKR and Cinven declined comment, while
Providence and Altice Finco were not immediately available.
SEALED BIDS
In the first phase of Austria's spectrum auction - now in
its fifth week - total bids topped 2 billion euros, according to
Reuters calculations and confirmed by a source close to the
process.
Sealed bids are now being submitted, two industry sources
said, and the final price is likely to come down as the winners
will pay sums approximately equal to the second-best bids for
each block of spectrum.
The other Austrian carriers, Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile and Hutchison Whampoa's H3G, are expected to
continue participating in the auction but none is allowed to
talk about it to eliminate any suspicion of collusion.
The Austrian regulator wants to raise at least 526 million
euros by auctioning frequencies that operators need in order to
maintain or gain market share by building next-generation
networks with greater speeds and capacity.
The regulator declined comment on Wednesday.
Should Telekom Austria increase its share capital to finance
the auction costs, Carlos Slim's America Movil, which
owns 23 percent of Telekom Austria, is expected to take part to
at least maintain its stake.
The Austrian state holding company, Telekom Austria's
biggest shareholder with 28 percent, has said it does not want
its stake to be diluted.
Telekom Austria's market value is 2.8 billion euros. It has
said maintaining its BBB (stable) credit rating is its top
priority, effectively limiting its financing options to a
capital hike.