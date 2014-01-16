UPDATE 2-Carlos Slim consolidates stakes in Telekom Austria

* America Movil buys Telekom Austria stake from Slim family
* Now owns 26.8 percent directly and indirectly
* Telekom Austria shares end up 1.3 percent
By Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, Jan 16 Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos
Slim has agreed to consolidate his company and family stakes in
Telekom Austria, clarifying his position in the eyes
of regulators that monitor when stakeholdings become large
enough to trigger takeover bids.
Slim's America Movil will own 26.8 percent of
Telekom Austria after buying a 3.14 percent stake from a family
foundation, enough to veto big decisions at the Austrian firm
but below the 30-percent mandatory takeover offer threshold.
Telekom Austria shares, which have been buoyed by
speculation that Slim will eventually try to take over the rest
of the company, closed up 1.3 percent at 6.60 euros on Thursday,
the top gainers in Europe's telecoms index.
Carso Telecom B.V., America Movil's European holding
company, will in future hold the entire 26.8 percent stake that
was previously split with the family foundation.
The Austrian government owns 28 percent of the former state
telecoms provider and has said it is committed to maintaining a
blocking minority of at least 25 percent.
Telekom Austria said the takeover commission had expressed
concern that America Movil and the Slim family foundation might
come within the scope of a law designed to prevent parties that
appear separate from acting together to control companies.
America Movil, which also owns a stake in Dutch group KPN
, has been seeking to invest outside Latin America,
where regulation and competition have been squeezing sales.
It invested in KPN and Telekom Austria in 2012, when their
share prices appeared low, although they later fell further amid
intense competition and an economic crisis in Europe.
Unlike the case of KPN, where America Movil was thwarted in
a takeover bid by a foundation that saw it as hostile, America
Movil has been welcomed by Telekom Austria, which has repeatedly
described the relationship as constructive.
America Movil has said it does not plan a hostile takeover
bid for Telekom Austria.
A spokeswoman for America Movil did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.