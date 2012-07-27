Watchdog approves Slim's Telekom Austria stake

VIENNA, July 27 Austria's competition regulator
approved Carlos Slim's bid to buy more than a quarter of Telekom
Austria, saying on Friday that it saw no reason to
block the move, part of the telecoms mogul's first foray into
Europe.
"We received no objections and we had no objections
ourselves," a spokesman for the Austrian Competition Authority
told Reuters.
Austria's Economy Ministry could also block the acquisition
under a law that limits the ownership of non-European investors
in strategic sectors such as telecoms.
An Economy Ministry spokesman declined to comment on Friday
about whether it was examining the matter.
America Movil , which is controlled by
billionaire Slim, owns 6.8 percent of Telekom Austria and is
seeking to buy as much as 22.8 percent.
Together with the 3.1 percent stake that Slim's family owns,
this would pass the 25 percent threshold that could trigger
state intervention.
The Austrian government owns 28.4 percent of the telecoms
provider, which was formerly wholly state-owned.