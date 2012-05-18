Mexico's Slim eyeing Telekom Austria stake-report

VIENNA May 18 Mexico's Carlos Slim is eyeing a
stake in Telekom Austria and is believed to have held
initial talks with its two biggest investor groups, Austrian
magazine Format reported, without citing sources.
It said Slim had been in touch with Ronny Pecik - who with
partner Naguib Sawiris has built a 20 percent stake in Telekom
Austria - and Austrian state holding company OeIAG, Telekom
Austria's biggest shareholder with a 28.4 percent stake.
The report - the second to mention Slim as a potential
white-knight investor for Telekom Austria - could not be
confirmed independently.
America Movil, the telecommunications company owned by Slim,
is on the lookout for foreign deals.
Fresh from offering around $3.5 billion for a bigger stake
in Dutch telecoms company KPN NV, America Movil's
U.S. unit has targeted Simple Mobile, a mobile virtual
network operator.
Pecik and Sawiris may end up holding their stake in Telekom
Austria for up to two years before selling to a strategic
investor, Format reported, citing unidentified sources.
It said the two still planned to boost their stake to a
blocking minority of 25 percent plus one share, but would do so
via market purchases rather than options they secured late last
year that are now out of the money.
Pecik has repeatedly declined to comment on his plans, which
will be in the spotlight next week when the duo will seek seats
on the company's expanded supervisory board.
Format said Norway's Telenor was still the main
suitor for a stake in Telekom Austria and wanted to negotiate
with Egyptian tycoon Sawiris on this.