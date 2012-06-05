UPDATE 3-Mexico's Slim buys stake in Telekom Austria

* Slim bought stake in Telekom Austria, exec says
* News magazine says Pecik and Slim to combine stakes
* Combined venture to control nearly 25 pct of telecom
* Telekom Austria shares rose as much as 10.2 pct
By Cyntia Barrera and Angelika Gruber
MEXICO CITY/VIENNA, June 5 Mexico's Carlos Slim
has purchased a 4.1 percent stake in Telekom Austria, in a new
move into the European market by his mobile giant America Movil,
which is already seeking a bigger share of Dutch telecom KPN.
Oscar Von Hauske, head of fixed operations at America Movil
, on Tuesday confirmed a report in the Austrian media
that the company had built up the 4.1 percent stake.
"It's been done through the market," he told Reuters.
"Telekom Austria is a company that we have been looking at for
some time," he added, declining further comment on the stake.
Telekom Austria shares shot up as much as 10 percent earlier
on Tuesday after Austrian magazine News first reported the share
purchase, adding that Slim and Telekom Austria shareholder Ronny
Pecik were preparing to combine their stakes in the company.
Such a venture would give Slim and Pecik control of nearly
25 percent of Telekom Austria, which has 23 million
customers in eight countries in Central and Eastern Europe and
annual revenues of over 4 billion euros ($5 billion).
Von Hauske, who spearheaded America Movil's expansion in
Latin America, said he had not held personal talks with Pecik or
his investment partner, Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris.
Slim's America Movil made a move to expand in Europe's
telecoms market with a bid last month to boost its 4.8 percent
stake in Dutch group KPN to up to 28 percent, offering
$3.25 billion, or 8 euros per share.
Telekom Austria shares closed up 4.3 percent at 7.57 euros,
off an earlier high of 8 euros. The Stoxx Europe 600 telecoms
sector index closed down 0.4 percent. In Mexico, America
Movil shares slipped 0.61 percent to 16.38 pesos.
THE AUSTRIAN MOVE
Last month another Austrian magazine, Format, reported that
Slim was looking to take a stake in Telekom Austria and had
already had talks with its two biggest investor groups, Pecik
and Austrian state holding company OeIAG.
Pecik has said he holds 21 percent of Telekom Austria, in an
investment vehicle which is backed by Sawiris. Pecik said last
month, when he was elected to the company's supervisory board,
that he was content with that holding.
Pecik has been otherwise tight-lipped about his plans.
Telekom Austria declined to comment, while OeIAG, Telekom's
biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake, said it did not
comment on "market rumours".
News said Pecik's plan to join up with Slim - via a vehicle
with the working name Amov in which Slim's America Movil would
hold 80 percent and Pecik's RPR foundation 20 percent - had
tripped up Sawiris, who had been eyeing Norway's Telenor
as a potential buyer for their stake.
It said law firm Wolf Theiss had helped put the deal
together. Sawiris declined to comment on the report, saying:
"You will have to ask Mr Pecik."
Pecik and Sawiris spent 800 million euros building their
stake, Pecik said last month. News magazine said Pecik would now
sell his holding of some 93 million shares to the new vehicle
for 9.50 euros each, or nearly 900 million euros.
According to News, the Austrian government has welcomed the
idea of getting a Pecik-Slim combination as a stable core
shareholder in Telekom Austria, which lost money after
restructuring charges last year and which has been shaken by
corruption scandals.
The partners had already signalled they would keep Vienna as
Telekom's headquarters and preserve jobs, the weekly said.
"Slim is seen as Telekom's saviour who ends all the
speculation (about the group) and strengthens Telekom Austria as
a leading company," it cited an "insider" as saying.
The company has forecast revenue this year to be flat at
around 4.4 billion euros with underlying core profit to be down
at 1.5 billion euros from 1.53 billion last year.
OeIAG head Markus Beyrer, who is also Telekom Austria's
chairman, told shareholders last month that the state stake
could be sold only if the government changed course and
authorised such a transaction, which was not expected.