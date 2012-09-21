Financial watchdog checks Slim's Telekom Austria move

VIENNA, Sept 21 Austria's FMA markets supervisor
is reviewing whether to approve Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
as a major shareholder of Telekom Austria, the
watchdog said on Friday.
Because Telekom Austria owns a banking subsidiary, the FMA
needs to review whether anyone who builds a stake of more than
10 percent is suited to be a big shareholder, an FMA spokesman
said, confirming a report in daily paper Die Presse.
Slim's America Movil has agreed to buy 26
percent of Telekom Austria.
The FMA has until the end of November to decide, but the
review is likely to end earlier and find no objections, a person
familiar with the matter said.
The FMA review is separate from an Austrian government
decision on whether to approve the deal. Investors from outside
the European Union need special approval to buy stakes above 25
percent in strategic Austrian companies.