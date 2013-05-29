Telekom Austria denies plans eastern expansion with Slim

VIENNA May 29 Telekom Austria has
rebutted reports it is planning further expansion in eastern
Europe with major shareholder Carlos Slim after the Mexican
billionaire took a 23 percent stake in Austria's leading
telecoms operator last year.
Analysts have been eyeing Telekom Austria and Dutch KPN
for signs of major new strategic moves since Slim's
America Movil Latin American telecoms group bought
into the pair in a 4 billion-euro ($5 billion) foray into Europe
last year.
Slim, rated by Forbes as the world's richest man, has so far
done little to make his presence felt in either company while
the value of his investments has more than halved.
Local newspapers reported in the past month that Telekom
Austria - which already has operations in seven other central
and eastern European countries including Bulgaria, Croatia and
Belarus - was putting together a new holding company to fund
more expansion in eastern Europe.
"There are no concrete plans for an eastern Europe
expansion, and we are not planning to set up a holding company,"
Rudolf Kemler said in answer to a shareholder's question at the
company's annual general meeting.
"If Telekom Austria would need extra capital for an
acquisition then we would have to see, but that's not an issue
at the moment."
America Movil itself is struggling amid increasingly
aggressive regulation and competition in Latin America.
Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said his
company was looking at international synergies with America
Movil as well as KPN in the areas of wholesale purchasing or
network backbones, but declined to give details.
"We'll have more to say about that in due course," he said.
Ametsreiter said competition remained tough despite a
consolidation of the Austrian mobile market to three from four
carriers at the start of the year. "These are rough times for
telecom operators in Europe," he said.
All of Europe's major carriers are facing declines in their
traditional cash cow businesses of voice calls and SMS text
messages at the cost of Internet services, from which they have
not yet learned how to make money.
Their problems are compounded by consumer-friendly European
regulation of prices in previously lucrative areas such as
international roaming, as well as the large numbers of
competitors and an economic downturn on the continent.
Telekom Austria is forecasting a revenue drop this year to
4.1 billion euros from 4.3 billion last year, and is cutting
capital expenditure and costs.