UPDATE 2-Jimmy Fallon to succeed Jay Leno as 'Tonight Show' host

By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, April 3 Jimmy Fallon will take over
from veteran Jay Leno next year as host of the NBC flagship
talk program "The Tonight Show," NBC said on Wednesday, bringing
a younger feel to the competitive late-night landscape on U.S.
television.
Leno, 62, will wrap up what will be 22 years as host of "The
Tonight Show" in the spring of 2014 - some seven months before
his contract was officially due to end.
Fallon, 38, the current host of "Late Night with Jimmy
Fallon" will "transition into new hosting duties on 'The Tonight
Show'" after Leno ends his run, NBC said in a statement.
The network also said it was moving "The Tonight Show" from
its Burbank studio, outside Los Angeles, to New York, where it
began in 1954.
No specific date was announced, but the change will take
place in conjunction with NBC's broadcasts of the Winter
Olympics in Sochi, Russia, next February.
Wednesday's announcement ended months of speculation and
followed a skit on Fallon's show by him and Leno on Monday night
in which they played down reports of rivalry and made fun of the
rumor mill.
Leno, who was replaced by Conan O'Brien in 2009, only to
return a few months later in a public relations debacle for the
network, congratulated Fallon.
"I hope you're as lucky as me and hold on to the job until
you're the old guy," he said in a statement.
Fallon, who started out on the long-running "Saturday Night
Live" comedy show in 1998, said, "I'm really excited to host a
show that starts today instead of tomorrow," referring to his
current program's post-midnight start time.
"We are purposefully making this change when Jay is
number-one, just as Jay replaced Johnny Carson when he was
number-one," said Steve Burke, NBCUniversal's CEO.
RATINGS LEADER
"The Tonight Show" has maintained a hold on U.S. popular
culture for decades, offering a forum for celebrities to promote
their latest ventures and a springboard to fame for many standup
comedians.
The program currently leads its three late-night rivals in
overall audience, attracting about 3.5 million viewers, compared
with about 3 million for CBS rival David Letterman.
But the average age of viewers for Leno and Letterman, 65,
is in the mid-50s - higher than the 18-49 demographic preferred
by advertisers.
ABC upped the stakes in January by moving Jimmy Kimmel, 45,
to the late-night slot in a bid to grab a younger audience.
Kimmel's ratings have challenged both Letterman and Leno in the
18-34 age group, while his overall audience is about 2.6
million, according to the most recent Nielsen data.
Kimmel proffered a winking posting via Twitter on Wednesday,
saying, "congratulations to my dear, sweet @jimmyfallon - a
formidable rival and an incredible lover."
NBC said "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" producer Lorne
Michaels would serve as executive producer of the relocated
show. It will be broadcast from NBC headquarters in New York's
Rockefeller Center.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the state's governor,
Andrew Cuomo, welcomed the show's return to New York.
"We couldn't be happier that one of New York's own is
bringing the show back to where it started - and where it
belongs," Bloomberg said in a statement referring to Fallon's
Brooklyn roots.
Carson, who hosted the program from 1962 to 1992, moved the
show to Southern California in 1972.
NBC said that programming plans for the 12:35 a.m. time slot
now filled by Fallon's show would be announced soon.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp, ABC is a unit of
Walt Disney Co and CBS is part of CBS Corp.