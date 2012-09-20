UPDATE 1-Liberty launches $2.6 bln bid for rest of Belgium's Telenet

* Liberty offers 35 euros per share

* Liberty already owns 50.4 pct of Telenet

* Telenet raises 2012 outlook, analysing offer

* Telenet shares closed at 31.10 euros on Wed, suspended early Thurs

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 U.S.-based cable operator Liberty Global launched a 1.96 billion euro ($2.56 billion) bid on Thursday for the shares in Belgian peer Telenet it did not already own.

Liberty already has 50.4 percent of the Belgian group and has been the controlling shareholder since 2007.

Telenet offers television, broadband and mobile phone services in the Dutch-speaking north of Belgium, and in revenue terms was Liberty's second largest business after its European division UPC.

Liberty said that the offer price of 35 euros per share represented a 14 percent premium over the average closing price over the past month. The company's shares closed on Wednesday at 31.10 euros and hit a high of 37.14 in July 2012.

The Belgian financial markets regulator said Telenet's shares would be suspended from trading on Thursday until 1030 CET (0830 GMT).

Telenet said its board would review the offer and by law had to appoint independent experts to analyse Liberty's bid.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Telenet said that it had increased its outlook for 2012 core profit and revenue growth to 7 to 8 percent from the previous year, compared with the 5 to 6 percent growth it had forecast earlier.

Liberty has 19.6 million customers in 13 countries, 11 of them in Europe, along with Chile and Puerto Rico. Telenet had 2.15 million customers in the second quarter.