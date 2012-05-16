Telenor has Russia's permission to hold Vimpelcom stake -CEO

OSLO May 16 Norway's Telenor has
Russian authorities' permission to hold its current stake in
Vimpelcom and has no plans to redude it, Telenor's top
executive said on Wednesday.
"We will do all we can to explain the background to the
authorities for how we increased our stake back to the level we
used to hold," Chief Executive Jon Baksaas Baksaas told Reuters
on the sidelines of Telenor's annual general meeting of
shareholders.
Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36
percent in mid-February in a surprise deal with Egyptian tycoon
Naguib Sawiris's company Weather, which saw the Norwegian group
taking back partial control of Vimpelcom from Russia's Altimo.
"We definitely have permission from Russian authorities to
be at this level," Baksaas said, and added that there are no
plans to either increase or cut the current stake.
"The stake we now hold corresponds with what we had before
the (Wind) transaction, and we're comfortable with it," he said.