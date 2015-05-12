UPDATE 2-Norway's Telenor picks Asian chief Brekke as new CEO

* Telenor promotes Asian head Brekke to CEO role
By Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, May 12 Norway's Telenor has
selected the head of its Asian operations, Sigve Brekke, to
become chief executive as it looks to bolster its data business
and devise a strategy for its investment in Russia-focused
Vimpelcom.
Brekke, who joined Telenor in 1999, has led Asian operations
that have attracted more than 100 million subscribers during his
tenure, covering half a dozen countries from Pakistan to
Malaysia.
He will replace Jon Fredrik Baksaas, who retires in August
after 13 year at the helm of Telenor.
"He has done very well in the Asian operations with a big
exception for the entry into India and the way it was handled,"
said Tore Toenseth, an analyst at Sparebank 1 Markets.
Telenor, which has around 192 million subscribers across
Europe and Asia, launched in Myanmar last year and its Asian
business represents 40 percent of the firm's total enterprise
value.
The Indian business remains a headache as it has struggled
to make money and still generates an operating loss after its
launch back in 2008.
"The way the business in India is going this year we are
going to be EBITDA profitable," Brekke told Reuters.
Brekke will receive a base salary of 5.9 million crowns
($780,000), an unusually low figure for a firm with a market
capitalisation of $37 billion, but in line with Norway's
tradition of modest wages at state-controlled companies.
Telenor started an aggressive expansion in Eastern Europe
and Asia in the 1990s and was quick to enter the new growth
markets when new licences were put out for tender.
"We may have to invest in new types of businesses like we
have done with online classifieds... and like we are now doing
with financial services," he said.
"So it's not only about internet connectivity but also about
internet content."
His biggest immediate headache will be devising a strategy
for its investment in Russia-focused Vimpelcom, where it
holds 33 percent of the economic interests and 43 percent of the
voting rights, which is facing a corruption probe. Norway has an
especially low tolerance for corruption.
Telenor said in November that it would be keen to sell the
stake but the time was not right for an exit..
($1=7.54 Norwegian crowns)
