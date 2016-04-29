UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor CFO, legal director resign over Vimpelcom case

(Adds chairwoman's comments, details, share price)
OSLO, April 29 The chief financial officer and
legal director of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor have
resigned after a report by auditing firm Deloitte found
weaknesses in the company's handling of corruption allegations
at Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, Telenor said on Friday.
Vimpelcom, in which Telenor owns 33 percent, said in
February it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch
probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan, in the
second-largest global anti-corruption settlement in history.
In November, Telenor said it had hired Deloitte to review
the handling of its ownership in Vimpelcom, and announced a week
later that it had suspended CFO Richard Aa and chief legal
officer Paal Wien Espen for the duration of the probe.
Telenor said on Friday the report did not find that any
Telenor employees had been involved in corrupt actions or any
other legal offences but it uncovered internal weaknesses in the
company.
"It (the report) gives Telenor partial credit for its
handling of the ownership in Vimpelcom, but also points to
weaknesses in organisational structure, communication and
leadership in this matter. This is serious," Telenor Chairwoman
Gunn Waersted said in a statement.
Telenor said a central part of the report related to its
handling of a "serious matter" in 2011, from an employee
seconded to Vimpelcom. The person raised concerns of potential
corruption with executives in Telenor and to Telenor-nominated
board members in Vimpelcom, it said.
This concern was not shared with Telenor's then-Chief
Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas until March 2014 and then to the
Telenor Board of Directors in December 2014. The Ministry of
Trade, Industry and Fisheries was informed in October 2015, it
said.
Baksaas was not immediately reachable for comment.
Two other employees, who had also been suspended, were
reinstated in their jobs, Telenor said.
Telenor also said it had uncovered two separate cases of
possible misconduct at its Thai company Dtac and in
another country, which it did not name at the request of local
authorities as a police investigation is underway.
"One case involves suspicions of financial crimes and has
been reported to the local police. Due to the investigation,
Telenor has been asked by local authorities to not comment any
further on the case at this point," said Telenor.
"The other case is from Thailand, where Dtac's internal
audit uncovered deviations from the company's guidelines
relating to some site lease agreements."
Telenor will review those agreements and finalise its work
by year-end, it said.
Telenor will present the conclusions of the report at 0900
GMT in Oslo.
By 0837 GMT, Telenor's shares traded 3.0 percent lower for
the day, underperforming a 0.8 percent drop in European telecoms
shares
