Norway's Telenor CFO, legal director resign

OSLO, April 29 The chief financial officer and
legal director of telecoms firm Telenor have resigned
following the conclusion of an external report into how Telenor
handled allegations of corruption at Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom
, Telenor said on Friday.
The report by auditor firm Deloitte did not find that any
Telenor employees have been involved in corrupt actions or any
other legal offences but does uncover internal weaknesses in the
company, Telenor said.
Telenor also said it had uncovered two cases of possible
misconduct at daughter company Dtac in Thailand and in
another country, which it did not name at the request of local
authorities as the police investigation is ongoing.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)