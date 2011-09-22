UPDATE 4-Telenor to hike dividend payouts

(Adds India JV CEO quotes, detail, updates shares)

By Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Sept 22 Norwegian telecoms company Telenor set out a more generous dividend policy on Thursday, offering to share the spoils of emerging market growth having been criticised for previous hostility to its own shareholders' interests.

The company, one of the world's biggest mobile operators by subscriptions, said the dividend would be about 50 to 80 percent of normalised annual net income, against a previous target of 40 to 60 percent.

It would also aim for growth in the annual payout.

Telenor also said it could increase its net debt to core earnings ratio to 2.0 from 1.6, during a capital markets day, adding that it would maintain its targets for India where it is hoping to offset declining margins at home.

"The business in Asia is still growing ... and with the operations in Asia becoming more mature, we will see a significant rise in operating cashflow from these operations," Telenor Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told Reuters.

He added that an improved balance sheet since the 2008 economic crisis had also helped.

"These elements combined allow us to rephrase the dividend policy," said Baksaas.

Analysts broadly welcomed the announcement, with one arguing that the company's dividend policy had previously been "outright hostile" to shareholders.

"This is a step in the right direction. I look very favourably on it," said Thomas Nielsen at Pareto Securities. "Telenor's problem hasn't been a lack of earnings, but the fact that they haven't paid it back (to the owners)."

He added that there was no reason to change the earnings estimates for Telenor as it kept to its financial targets.

Shares in Telenor were down 2.63 percent at 1344 GMT, outperforming an Oslo benchmark index down 4 percent.

"Based on what they have released, it looks good and in-line with expectations," said Espen Torgersen, an analyst at Carnegie. "They are increasing dividend payouts and keeping the targets for India unchanged."

In terms of mergers and acquisitions, Telenor said it would have a "disciplined and selective approach" in the future and keep its eyes open in terms of M&A targets, waiting for the "right opportunity" at the "right time".

The Norwegian firm has sustained several corporate battles with foreign partners, not least with Russia's Altimo over the control of joint venture Vimpelcom .

The firm said it may also consider selling assets that are not core to the business. Baksaas declined to comment to Reuters on which of Telenor's assets could be for the chop.

FOCUS ON INDIA

Torgersen at Carnegie said the key point to follow during the capital markets day was the outlook for India provided by Telenor's head of operations there, Sigve Brekke.

Telenor has been banking on fast-growing emerging countries to offset declining margins in its home region markets.

It has been struggling to establish itself as one of the top players in the crowded Indian market, where the company's costs so far outstrip income.

It has more than 20 million subscribers but made a loss of almost 1 billion crowns in the second quarter.

Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor's majority-owned Indian subsidiary Uninor, said Indian regulators should change restrictive rules for mergers and acquisitions to allow the telecoms industry to grow.

"The market is still very competitive ... We see around 6-7 real (top) operators competing," said Brekke. "We need to be among those six."

Uninor's chief operating officer, Yogesh Malik, later added that Telenor would aim to drive down network costs per minute by 40 percent.

Telenor repeated that it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to break even in three years from launch, while its operating cash flow would break even in five years from launch. Telenor launched services in India in December 2009.

It also maintained peak funding would be within 155 billion Indian rupees ($3.2 billion).

Uninor has been embroiled in a corruption scandal over the award of 2G licences, a scandal that has rocked the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Telenor has long said that if corruption had occurred, it was before 2008, when it bought its Indian mobile licence from partner Unitech , which holds 32.5 percent of Uninor.

Telenor has also said it had found no irregularities in the way the licenses were awarded.

Brekke said on Thursday it was too early to say when the row would end but that there was progress in that the discussion over the issues had become "more fact-based" and "rational". ($1=48.330 Indian Rupees) (Additional reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)