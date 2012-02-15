UPDATE 2-Norway's Telenor grabs back partial control of Vimpelcom

* Telenor ups stake in Vimpelcom, drops arbitration
* Move may prolong battle with oligarch Mikhail Fridman
* Shares in Telenor, Vimpelcom rise on news
* Slams Indian partner, says to seek new one
By Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Feb 15 Norway's Telenor
wrestled back partial control of telecom firm Vimpelcom
from Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group in a move
that gives it more say over strategy and could prolong a
long-running corporate battle.
The company said on Wednesday it has bought 234 million
shares in Vimpelcom that will boost its voting share to 36.36
percent from 25 percent, meaning it no longer needs to go ahead
with court proceedings against old adversary and fellow
shareholder Altimo, a unit of Alfa Group.
Telenor, which paid $374.4 million for the preferred shares
in Vimpelcom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather
Investments, will boost its share of voting rights back near its
original 36 percent, which had been diluted to 25 percent by
Vimpelcom's transactions with Sawiris.
"It is not a case of outmanoeuvring anyone, but getting us
back in the ownership position we had before the transaction,"
Telenor spokesman Dag Melgaard told Reuters.
Telenor had opposed Vimpelcom's purchase last year of a
majority stake in Egypt's Orascom and Italy's Wind from Sawiris,
saying the acquisition would saddle the group with too much debt
and distract it from recouping market share in Russia while
unfairly depriving Telenor of some control.
A shareholder agreement between Altimo and Telenor had given
Telenor pre-emptive rights to maintain voting control in the
event of a shift in ownership structure, but Altimo tried to
cancel the agreement in a share-sale manoeuvre that Telenor said
was underhanded.
Altimo had pushed for Sawiris's deal and faced off against
Telenor in the arbitration, which extended a fierce battle over
Vimpelcom's corporate strategy dating back to late in the last
decade.
The conflict came to typify the difficulties faced by
overseas investors in Russia's oligarch-controlled business
world.
"We received the Telenor statement two hours ago. We were
not a party to this agreement and are not prepared to comment in
detail as we are carefully examining the question, first of all,
from a legal point of view," Altimo spokesman Yevgeny Dumalkin
told Reuters.
MORE SAY FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS
The new deal sees Telenor overcome Altimo in terms of voting
rights, when minority shareholders are taken into account,
presenting it with far greater influence in Vimpelcom's future
strategy.
In future decisions, were minority shareholders to join
Telenor's position, they would together hold more than 50
percent of Vimpelcom's shares and overrule Altimo - which was
not the case previously.
"Minority shareholders' vote may now be deciding when it
comes to voting on strategic issues, and Altimo and Sawiris will
not be able to have full control over the company's strategy,"
said Viktor Klimovich, an analyst at VTB Capital adding this
meant Vimpelcom's strategy may now become "more balanced".
Peder Strand, an analyst at SEB Enskilda, said the
alternative for Telenor would be to "fight it out in
arbitration" and then regain its original voting power at a cost
of between $2-3 billion by buying more expensive, ordinary
shares.
"That would be a scenario that I think many shareholders
would not be very keen to see. It would increase Telenor's
exposure much more in an asset they clearly have had
difficulties with," he said.
The news was received positively with shares in Telenor
rising 3.2 percent on Wednesday, while Vimpelcom's rose 4.8
percent.
"There has been a significant threat that they would have to
spend substantial amounts to protect their voting rights and now
they strike a deal, so it is positive," said Carnegie analyst
Espen Torgersen.
Another analyst struck a note of caution, however.
"We still have a situation in which none of these strategic
shareholders control the company," said Tibor Bokor, a
London-based telecoms analyst at ING.
"There is some rebalancing towards Telenor and from the
minorities shareholders' point of view ... (but ) it does not
mean that Telenor is getting control of the company - not yet."
INDIA
Separately, Telenor said it would seek indemnity and
compensation from its Indian partner Unitech following
the cancellation of Indian joint venture Uninor's 22 licenses by
the Supreme Court of India.
"It is Telenor Group's position that the strategic
partnership with Unitech does not have a future, and it
therefore will start the process of looking for a new Indian
partner," it said in a statement.
Unitech replied by threatening counter legal action.
India's Supreme Court ordered earlier this month telecoms
licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked,
among them those of Uninor, owned by Unitech and Telenor.
Telenor has denied any responsibility in the multi-billion
dollar scandal, and that any potential wrongdoing took place
before it bought its licences from Unitech in 2008.
The wrangle is the latest issue over which Unitech and
Telenor have been at odds.
The partners have also been at loggerheads over a planned
$1.7 billion rights issue in the Uninor joint venture.