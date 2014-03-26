UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor sells digital TV technology unit

(Adds detail from Kudelski statement)
OSLO, March 26 Norwegian telecom firm Telenor
has sold its business providing encryption and content
security for digital TV to Switzerland's Kudelski for
1.5 billion crowns ($248) million), Telenor said on Wednesday.
Telenor said it sold its Conax business to focus on its core
activities of telecom services.
Kudelski, a provider of security technology for digital TV,
broadband and mobile devices, said the acquisition would
complement its existing business.
"With this acquisition, we further expand our customer
portfolio in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and
Scandinavia," Kudelski said.
The transaction is expected to close within ten days and the
net purchase price is approximately 200 million Swiss Francs
($225.7 million), Kudelski said.
($1 = 6.0480 Norwegian Kroner)
($1 = 0.8862 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Erica Billingham)