EU regulators extend TeliaSonera, Telenor deal probe to Sept. 16

BRUSSELS, July 29 European Union antitrust
regulators have extended until Sept. 16 their investigation into
a plan by Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera and
its Norwegian peer Telenor to merge their mobile units
in Denmark .
The European Commission, which had previously been scheduled
to decide on the deal by Sept. 2, said the 10-working-day
extension was based on an article of EU merger regulation. This
is typically the result of requests from companies for more time
to prepare their cases.
Telenor and TeliaSonera were not immediately available for
comment.
The EU competition authority warned the companies in April
that their merger plan would reduce the number of players in
Denmark from four to three and could result in higher prices and
reduced innovation.
TeliaSonera and Telenor may have to offer concessions such
as facilitating the entry of a new rival or strengthening a
weaker competitor such as Hutchison Whampoa's
majority owned Hi3G to head off regulatory worries.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm, Stine
Jacobsen in Oslo; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)