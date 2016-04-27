RPT-CORRECTED-Norway's Telenor Q1 beats forecasts

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
OSLO, April 27 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported first-quarter earnings that beat forecasts on Wednesday and repeated its guidance for 2016.
Telenor's adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.69 billion crowns ($1.43 billion) from 10.59 billion a year ago, slightly ahead of expectations for 11.28 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll.
The company said its 33-percent stake in Vimpelcom, which it hopes to sell, will continue to be accounted for as an associated company.
($1 = 8.1665 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei