RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe

OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to
sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe,
the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
Media reports had suggested Telenor could sell its Serbian
unit to private equity firm KKR.
"We're very happy with our portfolio in central and eastern
Europe ... we have no plans to make any changes to that at this
time," Sigve Brekke said on the sidelines of a conference.
In addition to its Nordic and Asian mobile phone companies,
Telenor also has operations in Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro and
Bulgaria.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)