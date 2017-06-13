版本:
2017年 6月 13日

RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe

OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Media reports had suggested Telenor could sell its Serbian unit to private equity firm KKR.

"We're very happy with our portfolio in central and eastern Europe ... we have no plans to make any changes to that at this time," Sigve Brekke said on the sidelines of a conference.

In addition to its Nordic and Asian mobile phone companies, Telenor also has operations in Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro and Bulgaria. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
