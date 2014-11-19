Telenor says sale of Vimpelcom shares would 'rob' shareholders

OSLO Nov 19 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
would like to get rid of its Vimpelcom stake, but said
the current share price level would make this difficult.
"It would have been great to get rid of the Vimpelcom
shares, but to sell at today's level would be to rob Telenor's
shareholders," Telenor Chairman Svein Aaser told reporters after
he had briefed Norwegian Industry Minister Monica Maeland on
partly-held Vimpelcom's operations in Uzbekistan.
Telenor holds 33 percent of the economic interests in
Vimpelcom and 43 percent of the voting rights.
U.S.-listed Vimpelcom, Uzbekistan's biggest mobile operator
by subscribers, said in March it was being investigated by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Dutch
authorities..
The case follows a probe by Swedish prosecutors of
TeliaSonera's operations in Uzbekistan which centres
around allegations that it had paid around $350 million for its
Uzbek 3G licence to a company it knew was a front for the
daughter of Uzbek president Islam Karimov, Gulnara Karimova.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Stine Jacobsen,
editing by Alister Doyle)