UPDATE 1-Telenor CEO resigns from VimpelCom's board

OSLO Dec 8 Telenor said on Monday its
chief executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas had stepped down from the
supervisory board of U.S.-listed VimpelCom.
Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, Uzbekistan's biggest mobile
operator by subscribers, said in March it was being investigated
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Dutch
authorities.
Telenor holds 33 percent of the economic interests in
VimpelCom and 43 percent of the voting rights.
"By stepping down from the supervisory board of VimpelCom,
Jon Fredrik Baksaas will eliminate any potential conflict of
interest under the circumstances," it said.
"Corruption allegations and speculations are serious and
Telenor as a minority owner will continue to take necessary
actions to protect its interests," the Norwegian telecoms firm
said in a statement.
Baksaas said: "I am stepping down from the VimpelCom board
to solely focus on protecting Telenor's position.
"As an owner in VimpelCom we will assist the ongoing
investigations."
Telenor said in November it would like to shed its VimpelCom
stake, but that to sell at the current share price would "rob"
Telenor's shareholders.
VimpelCom shares were trading at $4.29 per share by 1645 GMT
on Monday, 7.3 percent down from the previous session.
Telenor's shares were down less than one percent at 152.8
Norwegian krone ($21).
($1 = 7.1643 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis. Editing by Jane Merriman)