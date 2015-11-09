Telenor terminates relation with ex-CEO due Vimpelcom investigation

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
OSLO Nov 9 The board of Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has terminated a consultancy agreement with former Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas due to the ongoing police corruption investigation at partly held Vimpelcom , it said on Monday.
The termination of the relationship was done through a mutual agreement, the company added.
"Baksaas has also notified the Board that he will refrain from bonus payment for 2015. The decision is effective from today," Telenor said in a statement.
Vimpelcom, where Baksaas is a former board member, is under investigation by police in Norway, the Netherlands and the U.S. for payments made in connection to its business in Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.