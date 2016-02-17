Telenor says takes "very seriously" Vimpelcom's acknowledgement 

OSLO Feb 17 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
said on Wednesday it is taking very seriously that
Vimpelcom, in which it is a shareholder, has
acknowledged it broke U.S. and Dutch laws.
"Corruption is unacceptable, and Telenor takes it very
seriously that Vimpelcom now seems to acknowledge certain
violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and
relevant Dutch Laws," Telenor said in a statement.
"Telenor is unable to give any further comments to
Vimpelcom's prospective settlements until they are finally
approved and publicly available."
Earlier on Wednesday Vimpelcom announced it had reached a
settlement with Dutch and U.S. authorities over the probe these
countries conducted regarding its business activities in
Uzbekistan.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)