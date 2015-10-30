RPT-Norway industry minister fires Telenor chairman over Vimpelcom

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
(Repeats to cover additional alert, without changes to text)
OSLO Oct 30 The chairman of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has resigned after losing the trust of its main shareholder, the Norwegian state, the company and the Norwegian industry minister said on Friday.
"I no longer have trust in the chairman of Telenor," Industry Minister Monica Maeland said in a statement.
She said the loss of confidence was caused by the way Telenor chairman Svein Aaser has handled the probe by police of Vimpelcom's activities in Uzbekistan.
Vimpelcom is partly owned by Telenor. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.