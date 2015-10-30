版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 30日 星期五 18:15 BJT

RPT-Norway industry minister fires Telenor chairman over Vimpelcom

(Repeats to cover additional alert, without changes to text)

OSLO Oct 30 The chairman of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has resigned after losing the trust of its main shareholder, the Norwegian state, the company and the Norwegian industry minister said on Friday.

"I no longer have trust in the chairman of Telenor," Industry Minister Monica Maeland said in a statement.

She said the loss of confidence was caused by the way Telenor chairman Svein Aaser has handled the probe by police of Vimpelcom's activities in Uzbekistan.

Vimpelcom is partly owned by Telenor. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐