Telenor concerned about Vimpelcom operations: CEO

OSLO, July 24 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor is concerned about the operational performance of Russia's Vimpelcom and is working with the firm to produce improvements, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told a news conference on Tuesday.

Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36 percent in mid-February, although the increase has been challenged by Russian anti-monopoly authorities.

