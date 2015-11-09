UPDATE 1-Telenor ends consultancy deal with former CEO due to Vimpelcom probe

* Consultancy deal terminated by mutual understanding
OSLO Nov 9 The board of Norwegian telecoms
operator Telenor has terminated a consultancy agreement
with former chief executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas due to the
continuing police investigation at affiliate Vimpelcom,
the company said on Monday.
The relationship was ended by mutual agreement and Baksaas
has also notified the board that he would waive his bonus
payment for 2015, Telenor said in a statement.
Vimpelcom, where Telenor owns a 33 percent stake and Baksaas
was a former board member, is under investigation by police in
Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.S. over payments
made in connection to its business in Uzbekistan.
Baksaas stepped down as chief executive of Telenor in August
after 13 years at the helm.
"The recent developments in the ongoing investigations of
Vimpelcom make my role as strategic advisor to the board in
Telenor challenging. I have dedicated my career to Telenor and
find the situation very unfortunate, complex and sad for the
company," the former CEO said in the statement.
"It is vital that Telenor's management and board of
directors now have room to handle the situation effectively," he
added.
Baksaas left the board of Vimpelcom in December 2014, having
been a member of the board since 2010.
The Norwegian government, which holds a 54 percent stake in
Telenor, said on Oct. 30 it had lost faith in then-chairman
Svein Aaser due to his handling of the Vimpelcom case, prompting
Aaser's resignation from the board.
The company has since hired a law firm to review its
relations with Vimpelcom.
"Although it is Vimpelcom that is under investigation and
Telenor is cooperating with the investigating authorities as a
witness, questions have been raised about what information the
Telenor Group had about the alleged corruption in Vimpelcom,"
Telenor's acting chairman Frank Dangeard said on Monday.
"I am pleased that the board and Baksaas have reached a
mutual agreement to terminate the consultancy agreement," he
added.
The former CEO will retain his shares in Telenor that were
awarded to him under the firm's long-term incentive scheme, the
company said.
On Nov. 3 Vimpelcom announced it had made a $900 million
provision in relation to the Uzbekistan investigation.
Norwegian police last week apprehended former Vimpelcom
Chief Executive Jo Lunder for questioning in the case. A court
ruled on Friday that there was no strong evidence to suspect him
of corruption, but said he should remain in custody pending an
appeal against his release.
