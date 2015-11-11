UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor suspends two executives over Vimpelcom probe

(Adds details, background)

OSLO Nov 11 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said on Wednesday it has suspended two executives, including its chief financial officer, over a probe into the handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan.

Vimpelcom, in which Telenor owns a 33 percent stake, is under investigation by police in Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States over payments made in connection to securing a network operating licence in Uzbekistan.

Telenor has since hired a law firm arm of Deloitte to review its relations with Vimpelcom.

"As a result of Telenor Group's previously announced external review by Deloitte of the group's handling and oversight of its minority ownership in Vimpelcom Ltd, Telenor has today temporarily relieved CFO Richard Olav Aa and General Counsel Paal Wien Espen of their responsibilities," Telenor said in a statement.

However, it said it had no reason to believe that the two executives had been involved in alleged corruption at Vimpelcom, but had asked them to step aside while Deloitte conducts its review to "avoid questions".

Aa and Espen will retain their salary and other benefits during the period of leave of absence, it added.

Telenor said Executive Vice President Morten Karlsen Soerby will serve as acting chief financial officer.

In a separate statement, Telenor said it has also temporarily relieved two other managers of their responsibilities: Fridtjof Rusten, CFO at Telenor's Thai subsidiary dtac, and Ole Bjoern Sjulstad, head of Telenor Russia, who were both former Telenor nominees to the Vimpelcom board.

The company gave the same reason for their suspension as for Aa and Espen, and stated it had no reasons to believe Rusten or Sjulstad were involved in alleged corruption.

The suspensions come after Telenor on Monday severed its consultancy agreement with former chief executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas, who stepped down in August after 13 years at the helm, and after its chairman Svein Aaser was forced to resign last month.

The Norwegian government, which holds a 54 percent stake in Telenor, said on Oct. 30 it had lost faith in then-chairman Aaser due to his handling of the Vimpelcom case.

Telenor has said it has been a witness in the ongoing police investigation and has shared all information requested by the investigating authorities.

On Nov. 3 Vimpelcom announced it had made a $900 million provision in relation to the Uzbekistan investigation.

Norwegian police last week apprehended former Vimpelcom chief executive Jo Lunder for questioning but a Norwegian court ordered his release from police custody. Lunder has said he is innocent.