Vimpelcom stock weak, capex too high: Telenor CEO

BRIEF-Navios Maritime signs exclusivity deal for investment in First Ship Lease Trust
* Navios maritime holdings inc. Enters into exclusivity agreement for investment in first ship lease trust
OSLO Feb 18 Norway's Telenor is not happy with the Vimpelcom stock's performance and also considers some of the firm's operational metrics poor, Telenor Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Tuesday.
Vimpelcom, 33 percent owned by Telenor, has a capital expenditure rate that is considered extremely high, Baksaas told reporters.
* Fuelcell energy prices $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants
* Medite Cancer Diagnostics announces reorganization of Germany operations