版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 16:57 BJT

Vimpelcom stock weak, capex too high: Telenor CEO

OSLO Feb 18 Norway's Telenor is not happy with the Vimpelcom stock's performance and also considers some of the firm's operational metrics poor, Telenor Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Tuesday.

Vimpelcom, 33 percent owned by Telenor, has a capital expenditure rate that is considered extremely high, Baksaas told reporters.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐