UPDATE 1-Russia watchdog says govt backs its Telenor claim

* Anti-trust body seeks to undo Telenor's Vimpelcom stake
hike
* Says has support from govt commission on foreign
investment
* Vimpelcom shares down 1.7 percent in New York
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's competition watchdog said
on Wednesday its bid to overturn Telenor's recent
increase of its stake in mobile operator Vimpelcom was
supported by the government's powerful commission on foreign
investment.
Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom in
mid-February in a surprise deal with Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris's company Weather, which saw the Norwegian group taking
back partial control of Vimpelcom from Russia's Altimo.
However, Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS) filed
a claim in a Moscow arbitration court last month, alleging the
deal between Telenor and Weather violated the Russian Strategic
Investment Law.
"Today we were talking about our actions in respect of the
purchase by Norway's Telenor of (a stake in) Vimpelcom," the
head of FAS, Igor Artemyev, told reporters after a meeting of
the foreign investment commission which he attended.
"It (Telenor's stake purchase) was done without permission
of the foreign investment commission. Today we have got full
support of our actions, in particular (our) appeal to court."
The Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment,
chaired by Russian Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir
Putin, has sweeping authority over foreign investment in Russian
companies.
The Moscow arbitration court issued an injunction order late
last month prohibiting Telenor from voting with its shares in
Vimpelcom to change the composition of its board and exercising
its option to buy more shares.
It also scheduled the first hearing on the merits of FAS's
claim for Oct. 17.
Telenor's shares closed down 0.8 percent. At 1640 GMT,
Vimpelcom's New-York listed stock was down 1.7 percent.