Telenor in court over Altimo's Vimpelcom claim

BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp says CSA sale won't change credit ratings
* Says CSA sale should support capacity utilisation at Steel Europe
OSLO, June 13 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has asked the Supreme Court of Bermuda to declare that its purchase of Vimpelcom shares did not trigger a mandatory buyout requirement, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Vimpelcom's major shareholder Altimo earlier claimed that Telenor and Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's Weather Investments acted in concert and their partnership should have triggered mandatory buyout offer requirement, a claim Telenor has rejected.
* Says CSA sale should support capacity utilisation at Steel Europe
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
Feb 22 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors await details of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.