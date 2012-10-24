版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 05:02 BJT

New Issue - Telesat adds $200 mln in notes

Oct 24 Telesat Canada and Telesat
LLC on Wednesday added $200 million of senior notes to an
existing issue , said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    J.P Morgan, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TELESAT

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    05/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103.5    FIRST PAY   11/15/2012 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 4.911 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 439 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐