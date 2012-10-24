版本:
中国
2012年 10月 25日

BRIEF-Moody's rates Telesat's notes B3

Oct 24 Telesat Canada : * Moody's rates telesat's sr notes b3; outlook remains stable * Rpt-moody's rates telesat's sr notes b3; outlook remains stable

