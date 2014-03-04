REFILE-Teletech buys Bulgarian outsourcing company Sofica

SOFIA, March 4 Customer services group Teletech
Holdings has acquired Bulgarian outsourcing company
Sofica Group for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.
Sofica Group's 800 staff in Bulgaria and Macedonia will
provide customer services in more than 18 languages for
Teletech's clients, the U.S. group said in a statement.
Outsourcing of IT and business services is a growing sector
in the European Union's poorest country, with investors
attracted by cheap labour with strong language skills. The
number of people employed in outsourcing increased by about 20
percent to more than 20,000 last year.