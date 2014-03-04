版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 18:02 BJT

REFILE-Teletech buys Bulgarian outsourcing company Sofica

SOFIA, March 4 Customer services group Teletech Holdings has acquired Bulgarian outsourcing company Sofica Group for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Sofica Group's 800 staff in Bulgaria and Macedonia will provide customer services in more than 18 languages for Teletech's clients, the U.S. group said in a statement.

Outsourcing of IT and business services is a growing sector in the European Union's poorest country, with investors attracted by cheap labour with strong language skills. The number of people employed in outsourcing increased by about 20 percent to more than 20,000 last year.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐