TeleTech Holdings to end certain operations in Spain

July 19 Business process outsourcing provider TeleTech Holdings Inc said it will stop certain operations in Spain by the end of July.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it would cease certain operations as a result of the "termination of contracts with clients".

The company said its Spanish subsidiaries, which have about 1,400 employees, has commenced severance procedures with employees.

The company expects to take a total pre-tax restructuring charge of between $14 million and $17 million for severance and other shut-down costs in the quarter ended June 30.

