Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company
Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a
year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
In an article published Sunday, the U.S. business magazine
cited a recent positive earnings report and Televisa's "three
ways to win" in the Mexican media market, including cable,
satellite and broadcast television operations.
The stock traded around $26 as of Friday.
"Grupo Televisa's U.S.-listed shares (ticker: TV)...look
undervalued, having sat out the strong rally in most U.S. cable
and media stocks in the past year," Barron's wrote.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne)