版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 05:12 BJT

Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.

In an article published Sunday, the U.S. business magazine cited a recent positive earnings report and Televisa's "three ways to win" in the Mexican media market, including cable, satellite and broadcast television operations.

The stock traded around $26 as of Friday.

"Grupo Televisa's U.S.-listed shares (ticker: TV)...look undervalued, having sat out the strong rally in most U.S. cable and media stocks in the past year," Barron's wrote.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐