UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa in deal to distribute NBC, Telemundo content

BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source http://nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
(Adds comments from Televisa executive)
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Wednesday it had signed content distribution deals with NBCUniversal and its Spanish-language unit Telemundo to expand its selection of films and series, boosting its recently launched streaming video service.
Televisa said the accord with NBCUniversal International Distribution included expanding Televisa's existing contract for free-to-air television, as well as content for its streaming video service, blim, which competes with rivals such as Netflix.
The content for blim, which launched in March, would include films and series, the company said in a statement.
"The game is content," Bruce Boren, vice president of Televisa Networks and who oversees blim, said in an interview.
Boren said it was too early to say what sort of market share blim could secure, but said he had been "positively surprised" by the performance of its new content.
In 12 to 18 months, he said, the company would have a better sense of how it could compete in the market against the likes of Netflix, which he called "the old big player."
Future deals for blim content would seek to ensure that it gave Televisa "all rights for all platforms at least for a substantial period of time," Boren added.
The Telemundo deal is for blim only and covers series such as telenovela "El Senor de los Cielos" ("The Lord of the Skies"), for which it had exclusive subscription video-on-demand rights in Latin America for the fourth season, Televisa said.
The Mexican company said the deals for Mexico and Latin America were for a "number of years," though Boren said Televisa was not at liberty to say for how many. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Alan Crosby and Leslie Adler)
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source http://nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday announced a management shuffle that integrates the running of its physical outlets and online operations, and extends broader authority to the former head of online retailer Jet.com, which Wal-Mart bought for $3.3 billion last year.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.