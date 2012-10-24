版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日

Mexico's Televisa says 3rd qtr profit up 41.5 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit surged 41.5 percent from a year ago.

Televisa earned 2.860 billion pesos ($222 million) in the July-September period, compared with 2.022 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

