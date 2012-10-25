UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa says 3rd qtr profit up 41.5 pct

* Revenue rises 8.7 percent, driven by pay TV services

* Broadcasting content sales up 4.4 percent

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit surged 41.5 percent from a year ago, boosted by a drop in financing costs.

Televisa earned 2.860 billion pesos ($222 million) in the July-September period, compared with 2.022 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011. Financing costs fell 765 million pesos compared with last year.

The world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content posted an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by pay television services, to 17.258 billion pesos.

Broadcasting revenue, which includes sales of programs to other channels, rose 4.4 percent in the quarter, while sales from the company's cable business rose 14.6 percent. Its direct-to-home satellite operation grew revenues by 18.9 percent.

The company ended September with 4.883 million satellite subscribers.

Televisa's three cable television companies -- which now sell so-called triple-play packages -- had nearly 2.264 million cable subscribers as of the end of the third quarter.

Internet clients in the quarter reached just over 1.249 million and subscribers to Televisa's phone services were 729,982.

Televisa shares ended up 0.15 percent at 60.61 pesos on Wednesday before the company released its quarterly results.