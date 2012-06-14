版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 21:33 BJT

Mexico's Televisa implements changes for Iusacell deal

MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday it is changing the way it packages its four open-air channels as part of the commitments needed to move forward with the purchase of half of cell phone company Iusacell.

Earlier on Thursday, Mexico's Federal Competition Commission approved Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of Iusacell but imposed a list of conditions.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐