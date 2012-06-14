CORRECTED-Mexico's Televisa to study Iusacell deal conditions

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
(Corrects to show Televisa weighing conditions, not implementing measures)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday it will evaluate whether to accept or reject conditions imposed by competition regulators for its purchase of half of cell phone company Iusacell.
Conditions include creating a new pay programming package with its four open-air channels and offering advertising time to participants in the Mexican telecommunications industry.
Earlier on Thursday, Mexico's Federal Competition Commission approved Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of Iusacell but imposed a list of conditions. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.