UPDATE 2-Mexico's Televisa Q3 net drops 6.8 pct

* Forex losses dent bottom line

* Qtly revenue rises 8.1 percent (adds details on revenue generation, stock quote)

MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit fell 6.8 percent from a year ago hurt by foreign exchange losses.

Televisa (TV.N) (TLVACPO.MX) earned 2.045 billion pesos ($147 million) in the July-September period, compared with 2.195 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010.

Quarterly revenue, driven by pay television services, rose 8.1 percent to 15.964 billion pesos.

Broadcast television revenue rose 2.4 percent in the quarter, while sales from the company's fast-growing cable business rose 13 percent. Its direct-to-home satellite operation grew revenues by 8.2 percent.

The company, the biggest producer of Spanish-language content in the world, ended September with 3.8 million satellite subscribers.

Televisa's three cable television companies -- which now sell so-called triple play packages -- had 2.1 million cable subscribers as of the end of the third quarter. Internet clients in the quarter reached just over 975,000 and subscribers to Televisa's phone services were 610,000.

Televisa shares ended 2.23 percent lower at 52.73 pesos on Wednesday, several hours before the company released its quarterly results.

($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end September) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz)