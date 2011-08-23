Review of Televisa, Iusacell deal may take a bit longer

MEXICO CITY, August 22 Mexico's competition regulators will take a few more months to review broadcaster Televisa's proposed acquisition of half of Iusacell mobile phone company, the head of the country's antitrust watchdog said on Monday.

"The information (from the companies) has not flowed the way that the technical area would have hoped for," Eduardo Perez Motta told Reuters in an interview. Asked if a final decision might be come by year end, he said "yes". The review of hundreds of documents is standard procedure before regulators decide if a deal like this moves on.

Televisa (TV.N) (TLVACPO.MX), the world's leading provider of Spanish language programming, said in April it was offering $1.6 billion for 50 percent of Iusacell in a tie-up that challenges tycoon Carlos Slim's lead in the Mexican fixed and wireless phone markets.

Televisa's boss Emilio Azcarraga and Iusacell's owner Ricardo Salinas have been tangled in a bitter fight this year with Slim over control in the telecom market.

While the two media entrepreneurs moved into the phone market, Slim, the world's richest man, was banned by the government from tapping the television market in Mexico through its phone giant Telefonos de Mexico TMX.N TELMEXL.MX.

Televisa and Iusacell could become the biggest provider of so-called quadruple play -- which combines fixed and mobile phone services with Internet and cable in a single package for customers -- if its deal gets the green light from Perez Motta's competition agency Cofeco.

Salinas' Totalplay is already offering the combo in Mexico City and some surrounding areas connecting to homes via fiber optics. Televisa's Cablevision (CABLECPO.MX), one of the biggest cable companies in Mexico, also offers fixed phone services in the capital.

Earlier this year, Televisa's management said they were expecting the deal to be cleared by October. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Carol Bishopric)