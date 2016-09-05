Televisa says cable operator Megacable to stop showing 14 channels

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexican broadcaster and content provider Grupo Televisa said on Monday that the country's second-largest cable television company, Megacable, had decided to stop showing 14 of its channels.
Televisa said it lamented the decision and would do everything it could to try and get its programming to viewers.
Megacable has a market share in cable of around 35 percent, according to the latest figure from regulator IFT. Televisa is the largest cable TV provider.
Megacable did not imemdiately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing bt Tom Brown)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.