UPDATE 1-Mexican cable operator to pull plug on 14 Televisa channels

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexican broadcaster and
content provider Grupo Televisa said on Monday that the
country's second-largest cable television company, Megacable,
had decided to stop carrying 14 of its channels.
Televisa said it lamented the decision and
would do everything it could to get its programming to viewers.
Megacable has a market share in cable of about
35 percent, according to the latest figure from regulator IFT.
Televisa is the largest cable TV provider.
"Televisa Network's paid TV signals will be replaced by
others that are sure to please our subscribers," Megacable said
in an advisory sent to Mexico's stock exchange on Monday.
