CORRECTED-Mexico's Megacable says Televisa cancels contract for 6 channels

(Corrects to reflect that Televisa canceled Megacable contract)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexican cable television firm Megacable announced on Thursday that it would no longer carry six Grupo Televisa channels after Televisa terminated the contract.

Earlier in September, Megacable said it would stop showing 14 separate Televisa channels. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Paul Simao)

